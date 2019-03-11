MEDIA RELEASE

With more than 500 million people using Instagram every month, the photo-centric social media platform is a way for people to connect with friends and businesses alike. It’s a pretty active site too with 4.2 billion photos being liked every day and 71 percent of Instagram users buying a product they see on Instagram.

Those wanting to learn how to use this popular social media platform can attend a hands-on “Instagram for Beginners” workshop Friday, March 15, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Puna Hongwanji Mission, 16-492 Old Volcano Rd. in Keaau.

This interactive class will take you step-by-step to publish your very first Instagram post. Instagram for Beginners is for those who have never posted to Instagram before.

“This workshop is different from the social media classes I normally teach in that there is no PowerPoint presentation in a formal classroom, it’s strictly hands-on,” explains instructor Denise Laitinen, owner of DLC Hawaii Media. “I’ll be showing people how to use different features on Instagram, what buttons to push, etc. Attendees will learn by doing and by the end of the workshop they will publish a post to Instagram on their smartphone or tablet complete with using filters and hashtags.

In this workshop participants will learn step-by-step instructions on how to:

Upload a picture or video to Instagram, including how to write a post and use a hashtag.

Edit a photo using filters and other tools.

Follow other users and hashtags – keep up with your favorite people and brands.

Connect with your community – how to like and comment on other people’s posts.

Use the Instagram Stories feature, including uploading a photo, using various tools and how to use the highlights function.

Attendees should have Instagram downloaded to their smartphone or tablet device and set up an account before the start of class.

Class fee is $45. Because of the high level of individualized attention, each attendee will receive, seating for this workshop is very limited and advanced registration is required. Register online at Eventbrite.com or use this link: www.eventbrite.com/e/instagram…

Instagram for Beginners is taught by award-winning social media instructor Denise Laitinen, owner of DLC Hawaii Media. Laitinen was named the 2018 Small Business Administration Advocate for Media and Journalism in Hawaii County for her years of work helping small business owners with social media.

A seasoned public speaker, social media trainer, and writer, Laitinen has taught several dozen of social media classes in Hawaii at the university level and for corporate clients, providing practical, easy to understand steps to business owners looking to grow their business online. A member of the Social Media Club Hawaii board of directors, she’s organized numerous community social media events across the Big Island and is often a featured speaker talking about social media at conferences and events.

For more information, email Deniseinhilo@gmail.com or call (808) 281-3497.

