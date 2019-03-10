MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management Derelict/Abandoned Vehicle Section is initiating a short‐term program in March 2019 that is designed to assist County residents with the disposal of unwanted vehicles.

This Vehicle Disposal Assistance Program aims to help registered vehicle owners legally and properly dispose of vehicles, in an effort to reduce the number of derelict and abandoned vehicles left on public roadways.

A maximum of one vehicle per registered owner may be disposed of at no charge. The County will only pay the disposal fee directly to the designated County vehicle disposal contractor. However, the registered owner is responsible for arranging the vehicle to be towed to the designated County vehicle disposal contractor’s facility and is also responsible for the towing fee to the designated County vehicle disposal contractor’s facility.

Applications for this program will be accepted from March 15 to April 30, 2019. Registered vehicle owners are encouraged to submit their applications early, as there are limited disposal appointments available.

This program may be extended if allocated funds are still available.

Please visit our website at www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycl… for the application, guidelines, and instructions. If you have any questions, please contact the Derelict and Abandoned Vehicle Program at (808) 961‐8552 or VDAP@hawaiicounty.gov

