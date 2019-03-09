The Key Role Jurors Play in Trials

How Sentencing is Decided in Criminal Cases

These and other informative videos are now available on the Judiciary’s YouTube page at:

National Judicial Outreach Weekis an annual American Bar Association (ABA) initiative which began in 2017. During the week, current and retired judges across the country engage the public to discuss the rule of law – the legal principle that everyone is accountable to the law, no one is above the law, and all people are to be treated equally in accordance with the law.

In addition to releasing the new videos this year, judges from every judicial circuit in the state are sharing information with community members about the ways the courts work to ensure that parties on both sides of any issue receive a fair and impartial hearing, and are able to exercise the rights afforded them under our laws.

This month, the Judiciary invites people to contact their local courthouse to inquire about having a judge speak to their school or community group on the rule of law, our system of justice, and the resources and public services available through the courts.

On Hawaii island (Third Circuit) call the Program Services Branch at (808) 322-8726.