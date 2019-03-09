By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to an 11:04 p.m. alarm to the Kona Diving Company office in Palm Terrace at 74-5615 Luhia Street in Kailua-Kona for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the office. Firefighters cooled the metal roof with water before going inside where they found the fire on a second-floor indoor area. Firefighters had the blaze out at 1:02 a.m. and reported the fire damage was confined to the business without spread to neighboring offices in the plaza.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

