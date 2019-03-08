MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division will be closing the two exit lanes leading out of the parking lot at Hilo International Airport (ITO) on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 through Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 to continue construction on the vehicle shelter over the public parking lot exit. The two exit lanes leading out of the parking lot will be closed overnight at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019, following the last scheduled passenger flight of the night and will reopen at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019, weather permitting. Additional nightly closures will be scheduled to complete the project.

Motorists should vacate the parking lot prior to the closure at 10 p.m. Travelers on extended trips may leave their vehicles in the parking lot overnight, if they do not plan to leave before the exit lanes reopen at 4 a.m.

