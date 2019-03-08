 

   

Vehicles parked at Hilo airport will be trapped overnight Tuesday (March 12)

MEDIA RELEASE

Motorists will need to remove their vehicles by 10 p.m. on, Tuesday March 12, 2019 due to construction work at the exit lanes.

Motorists will need to remove their vehicles by 10 p.m. on, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, due to construction work at the exit lanes in the circled area of the photo.

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division will be closing the two exit lanes leading out of the parking lot at Hilo International Airport (ITO) on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019 through Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019 to continue construction on the vehicle shelter over the public parking lot exit. The two exit lanes leading out of the parking lot will be closed overnight at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019, following the last scheduled passenger flight of the night and will reopen at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019, weather permitting. Additional nightly closures will be scheduled to complete the project.

Motorists should vacate the parking lot prior to the closure at 10 p.m. Travelers on extended trips may leave their vehicles in the parking lot overnight, if they do not plan to leave before the exit lanes reopen at 4 a.m.


