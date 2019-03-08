MEDIA RELEASE

On Thursday (March 7), Project Vision’s Hiehie program celebrated its one-year anniversary of providing showers to Hawaii’s homeless. At least unique 650 individuals experiencing homelessness in Hawaii have benefited from this program over the past year. There is one mobile shower unit on Oahu, and a second one was placed on Hawaii Island in November 2018.

More than 60 people attended the event, including 20 people in need of the facility, elected officials, volunteers, Project Vision staff and donors.

“This program’s mission is to cleanse the mind, body, and spirit to refresh dignity to people experiencing homelessness, and find the way home.” said Elizabeth “Annie” Valentin, executive director for Project Vision Hawaii. “Our staff, volunteers and clients are deeply appreciative of the donations and overall support we’ve received from businesses, nonprofits and government agencies that helped bring this critical service to Hawaii residents.

“Hiehie not only offers a hot shower but offers a space for a conversation with services providers that can lead to an exit from homelessness,” Valentin added.

The one-year celebration took place at Kawaiahao Church on Punchbowl Street.

Hiehie is pronounced “he-eh; he-eh” and the translation from Hawaiian is “to beautify, make distinctive, elegant and distinguished in appearance.”

Project Vision Hawaii operates four mobile vision and health screening medical units across the state in an effort to increase access to healthcare. It helps operate two Hiehie mobile shower vans; the second launched on Hawaii Island late last year; the first was launched on Oahu in February 2018. For more information, visit www.projectvisionhawaii.org

Hiehie is a program of Project Vision Hawaii, a mobile hygiene program that delivers preventative health care and human services to vulnerable communities across the islands. For more information, visit www.hiehie.org

