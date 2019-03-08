MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 45-year-old Hilo man who has been reported as missing.

Cyrus K. Ua is described as being approximately 5-feet-7-inches, about 322 pounds, dark complexion, short black hair, and brown eyes.

Ua was last seen in the area of the Country Club Condos on Banyan Drive in Hilo on (January 28) and has not been seen since.

Police ask that anyone who may have any information about the whereabouts of Ua to call police at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

