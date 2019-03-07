USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists installed a new battery in a summit webcam that provides a view into Halema‘uma‘u. Images from K3cam can be viewed on HVO’s website at https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/observatories/hvo/webcam.html?webcam=K3cam. USGS photo: J. Kauahikaua, 03 March 2019. View into Halema‘uma‘u from the west rim of Kīlauea’s summit caldera. USGS photo: J. Kauahikaua, 03 March 2019



Time-lapse panorama of the Kīlauea Caldera Wide Angle from HVO Observation Tower. February 28-March 7, 2019. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Thermal camera time-lapse movie at Mile Marker 14.5 on Pahoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130) February 28-March 7, 2019. Images courtesy HDOT

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

Kīlauea is not erupting. Rates of seismicity, deformation, and gas release have not changed significantly over the past week.

Two earthquakes with three or more felt reports occurred in Hawaiʻi during the past week: a magnitude-2.6 quake 11 km (7 mi) southeast of Leilani Estates at 6 km (4 mi) depth on March 3 at 8:50 a.m. HST, and a magnitude-2.7 quake 4 km (2 mi) northeast of Waikoloa at 9 km (6 mi) depth on March 2 at 6:12 p.m. HST.

Deformation signals are consistent with refilling of Kīlauea Volcano’s deep East Rift Zone (ERZ) magma reservoir. Sulfur dioxide emission rates on the ERZ and at Kīlauea’s summit remain low.

Hazards still exist at the lower ERZ and summit of Kīlauea. Residents and visitors near the 2018 fissures, lava flows, and summit collapse area should heed Hawai‘i County Civil Defense and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park closures and warnings. HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea for any sign of increased activity.

The USGS Volcano Alert level for Mauna Loa remains at NORMAL.

