MEDIA RELEASE

Please help the community of Puna to heal. This Relief event is to assist Puna to heal from all that has happened since the lava eruption and earthquakes and chaos.

Although it seems things have calmed down. People’s emotions are still raging and don’t have any outlet. I am here to assist the community to understand and to Heal themselves and family so they are able to move forward. We are here to share the tools so that they can move forward and start to pick up the pieces.

Knowing that they have people in their community that can assist them. Some of the contributors were also evacuees and lost everything. Also, those who have to leave because of toxic gases, Pele’s hair, pumice lava falling everywhere.

