MEDIA RELEASE

Due to staff shortages, the Kealakehe Transfer Station Green Waste Site will close at 10 a.m. today (Thursday, 3/07/19), and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Until 4:15 p.m. this afternoon, the public can take their Green Waste to the West Hawai`i Organics Facility (aka Pu’uanahulu landfill), which is open six days a week (closed on Sundays), from 7:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this extremely busy post-holiday weekend. Please visit our www.hawaiizerowaste.org website for future closure information and locations, or call our Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 961-8270.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

