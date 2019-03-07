MEDIA RELEASE

Police have charged a 52-year-old Hilo man for various drug offenses stemming from a search warrant executed on Tuesday, (March 5).

On (March 6), after conferring with prosecutors, Jeffrey Leopoldino was charged with second-degree Promoting a dangerous drug, third-degree promoting a detrimental drug and prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia. Leopoldino’s bail was set at $26,000 and he was released after posting bond.

The Area I Vice Section executed a narcotics search warrant at a Nohea Street address in Hilo after an investigation determined drugs were being sold from the home.

Officers recovered 16.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 24.6 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia along with evidence indicating the distribution and sale of narcotics. Police also seized $3,850 in U.S. currency for forfeiture.

The street value of the seized narcotics is just under $3,000.00.

Police would like to remind the public to call in drug tips to the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s “ICE” hotline at (808) 934-VICE (8123).

