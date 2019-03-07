MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, HI – Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announces the following flight plans for March 2019:

March 7, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., departing from the rainshed at Kīlauea summit for invasive faya tree surveys in upper Kahuku mauka and east units, above 5,000-ft. elevation.

March 12 and 13, between 7 a.m. and noon, to fly supplies and crews for petrel monitoring between Mauna Loa at about 9,000-ft. elevation and the rainshed at Kīlauea summit.

March 19, between 7 a.m. and noon, for fountain grass survey and control in the Ka‘ū desert between sea level and 3,000-ft. elevation.

March 19, between noon and 1 p.m., to transport fence material to Kapāpala boundary nēnē pen.

March 20, between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., to transport fence material to the Ka‘ū desert boundary between sea level and 3,000-ft. elevation.

In addition, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation.

The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.

