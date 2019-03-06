MEDIA RELEASE

On March 6, the Kona Community Hospital (KCH) Cancer Center’s Radiation Oncology Clinic (ROC) celebrated the installation of a new Elekta Infinity™ Linear Accelerator with a blessing and open house.

The Elekta Infinity™, a state-of-the-art linear accelerator, was selected by KCH cancer center management and hospital leadership to replace and upgrade the existing technology. It is a comprehensive radiation treatment system that integrates imaging and treatment. It will allow KCH radiation therapists to personalize patient treatments, reducing treatment time and delivering targeted radiation treatments to cancer patients.

The new linear accelerator’s additional capabilities include:

CT scans during treatment sessions to ensure the highest degree of precision through more accurate patient positioning

Next-generation, high-resolution beam shaping, called “Agility” that allows the beam to conform to the size, shape and volume of a tumor, increasing accuracy.

Option of three photon beams, four electron beams and two fast dose-rate “FFF” beams to deliver treatment tailored to each patient’s unique requirements

This new technology brings the ability to fine-tune and tailor patient treatments means that patients will experience fewer side effects. Precision treatments also minimize damage to surrounding healthy tissue resulting in quicker recovery.

Kona Community Hospital CEO, Jay Kreuzer, credited community stakeholders for their support during the selection and installation of the linear accelerator. “We’re very grateful to our community supporters for their commitment to this project. Special thanks go to the Kona Hospital Foundation for generously contributing $25,000 to this project. Their partnership is invaluable.”

He also acknowledged the collaborative support of Hui Mālama Ola Nā ʻŌiwi, Hilo Medical Center’s Hawaii Pacific Oncology Center and the Queen’s Medical Center for their roles in providing continuity of care to radiation oncology patients during the project.

The Kona Community Hospital Radiation Oncology Clinic has been providing radiation therapy treatment to the West Hawaii community since 2005. They service approximately 3600 patients annually.

The new linear accelerator will go-live with treatments on March 7.

