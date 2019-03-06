MEDIA RELEASE

KS Hawaiʻi hosts KanakaCon comic book convention on March 10 Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi Kula Waena will celebrate the world of comics this Sunday with their first annual KanakaCon comic book convention.

Kea‘au, Hawai‘i— Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi Middle School students and teachers will be hosting their very own comic convention on Sunday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi campus.

KanakaCon 2019 will bring together members of the Hawaiian Comic Book Alliance, local authors, alumni, and community organization with KS Hawaiʻi students to celebrate the art of storytelling in the fun and engaging world of comics. The convention has been planned by and will feature grade 6 KS Hawaiʻi students (Papa ʻEono) hosting panels and activities like “Are Superheroes Good Role Models”and a student authors showcase and reading room.

The event provides an authentic venue for students to showcase work they have created while also bringing awareness to sustainability issues that students are passionate about, and that are affecting our community (environmental, social, economic, and or cultural).

Papa ʻEono has an exciting day planned for all those who attend. Activities include:

Professional Comic Book Author Panels

Published Student Comic Books for Public Viewing/Reading

Cosplay

Mask and Cape Making

Kinetic Sand Making

Drawing Contest

Student Superhero Debate

Game Room

Photo Booth

Food and Comic Vendors

KS Hawaiʻi 2014 alumna and comic book author and illustrator, Rae Kuruhara, will be presenting a panel session geared to adults called Moʻolelo to Manga.

See the full schedule of events and register for the event on the KanakaCon 2019 website at bit.ly/KanakaCon. Admission to KanakaCon 2019 is free and open to the public.

