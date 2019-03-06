MEDIA RELEASE

The Big Island Press Club announces the availability of scholarships for students pursuing higher education in journalism and related careers. Last year, BIPC awarded a total of $5,100 to six Hawaii Island students at its annual scholarship dinner.

Application deadline is April 1. To qualify applicants must: have Big Island residential ties, demonstrate an interest in journalism or related career, be enrolled as a full-time student and show a record of academic achievement.

In the past BIPC has offered scholarships honoring past Big Island journalists and advocates. The awards include the Robert C. Miller Memorial Scholarship, the Bill Arballo Scholarship, the Marcia Reynolds Scholarship, the Yukino Fukubori Memorial Scholarship and the Jack Markey Memorial Scholarship. This year the Hugh Clark scholarship, honoring the late Hawaii Island journalist, will also be awarded.

Past Big Island Press Club scholarship winners include former mayoral aide Ilihia Gionson of Hiehie Communications, Peter Sur, an aide to Hawaii County Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy, Elisa Yadao, HMSA Senior Vice President, John Burnett, Hawaii Tribune-Herald reporter, and Chris Loos, retired Hawaii Police Department spokeswoman and former newspaper and radio reporter.

Applications must be postmarked by April 1 and announcement of winners will be at the BIPC Annual Scholarship dinner to be held in early May.

Applications are available at the BIPC website:

www.bigislandpressclub.org/sch…

For more information email scholarships@bigislandpressclu…

