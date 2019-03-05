MEDIA RELEASE

Military units are scheduled to conduct vehicle convoy movements between Kawaihae and Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) on the following dates and times:

7 March between 8 am to 2 pm from Kawaihae to PTA

12 March between 8 am to 9 am from Kawaihae to PTA

13 March between 8 am to 12 noon from Kawaihae to PTA

27 March between 8 am to11 am from Kawaihae to PTA

Hawaii Island motorists are advised to be aware of the multi-vehicle convoys that are often travelling at slower than normal speeds.

The US Army at PTA appreciates the understanding, patience and continued support of Hawai‘i Island communities.

To report concerns related to noise, training, or convoy movements contact PTA Public Affairs Officer, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411, or emailing michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mi…

