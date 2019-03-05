MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG KAMĀMALU STREET FROM MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY TO HIʻIAKA STREET INCLUDING KAMANAWA STREET, KAUIKEAOULI STREET, LUNALILO STREET, KEKĀULUOHI STREET, HIʻIAKA STREET, AND HALE ALIʻI STREET AND ALL SIDE ROADS AND LANES; SOUTH KOHALA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Kamāmalu Street fronting the Waimea Police Department between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. William O’Neil, District Supervisor, at 808-887-3030.

DATE: TUESDAY, MARCH 12, 2019

TIME: 10:30 P.M. TO 11:30 P.M.

DEPARTMENT OF WATER SUPPLY

COUNTY OF HAWAI‘I

