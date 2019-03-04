MEDIA RELEASE

15 Hawai‘i Organizations Raises Awareness To Prevent and End Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

HONOLULU, Hawai‘i – Five years ago, a group of 15 of Hawai‘i’s leading government and non-profit organizations and individuals launched Hawai‘i Says NO MORE, a collaboration aiming to increase awareness and visibility to prevent and end domestic violence and sexual assault.

Since then, Hawai‘i Says NO MORE has raised awareness about this violence across the state and encouraged public discussions to break the silence, shame, and stigma surrounding these issues.

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, Child and Family Service, Hawai‘i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Hawai‘i State Commission on the Status of Women, Hawai‘i Youth Service Network, Parents and Children Together, Department of the Attorney General, Department of Human Services, the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo Student Health and Wellness, the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Office of Gender Equity, the University of Hawai‘i System: Office of Institutional Equity, Windward Spouse Abuse Shelter, Women Helping Women, and YWCA Oahu are the leading organizations behind Hawai‘i Says NO MORE.

Hawai‘i Says NO MORE Week, which runs March 3-9, includes efforts and events across the state. Hawai‘i Says NO MORE license plate decals will be available for purchase at Satellite City Hall locations. Proceeds benefit Hawai‘i Says NO MORE Core Team members.

In honor of Hawai‘i Says NO MORE Week, Honolulu Hale will light their building the NO MORE blue color all week. As Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has said: “It’s about all of us coming together as one community to say this type of violence has got to stop.”

Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Governor David Ige have formally proclaimed March 3-9 as Hawai‘i Says NO MORE Week.

Hawai‘i Says NO MORE aligns itself with the National NO MORE effort by sharing the unifying hashtag #ChangeHappensHere.

For more information on Hawai‘i Says NO MORE, visit hawaiisaysnomore.org.

HAWAI’I SAYS NO MORE Week Activities and Events

There are a number of activities planned for the week and many ways you can participate to raise awareness to end Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. Please see the calendar of events below.

ALL WEEK

Register or re-register your vehicle and opt for a HSNM license plate decal! The special HSNM plate costs an additional fee of $30.50 and then $25 each year thereafter. $20 from each payment will directly support the Windward Spouse Abuse Shelter and is tax deductible.

Download the link below or simply visit your local Satellite City Hall and fill out the form:www.honolulu.gov/rep/site/csd/…

Follow us on social media.

Facebook: @HawaiiSaysNOMORE

Instagram: @HawaiiSaysNOMORE

Twitter: @HIsaysNOMORE

Youtube: @HawaiiSaysNOMORE

Download the Hawaii Says NO MORE Challenge Sign from Facebook. Post/repost what you say NO MORE to on social media. Tag us and use the hashtags #HawaiiSaysNOMORE and #ChangeHappensHere View our Hawaii Says NO MORE PSA on Youtube and share to your social media. Visit Honolulu Hale at night to see the blue lights in honor of HSNM Week and post to social media. Watch Hawaii News Now to view our PSA all week long and see the anchors wear their HSNM pins.

Thursday, March 7, 10AM – Governor’s Proclamation Signing Ceremony

Join us at the Capital as Governor David Ige proclaims March 3-9 Hawaii Says NO MORE Week.

Thursday, March 7, 2:30PM – Mayor’s Proclamation Signing Ceremony

Join us at Honolulu Hale as Mayor Kirk Caldwell Proclaims March 3-9 Hawaii Says NO MORE Week

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

