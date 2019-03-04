MEDIA RELEASE

Mayor Harry Kim has been invited by the William S. Richardson School of Law to participate in a panel discussion regarding the Future of Management on Mauna Kea on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 6:15 p.m.

The panel, moderated by KITV 4 news anchor Moanikeala Nabarro, will also feature:

Gregory Chun, Ph.D ., senior advisor to the University of Hawai‘i on the management of Mauna Kea, Chair of Maunakea Management Board, and UH Mānoa faculty member.

., senior advisor to the University of Hawai‘i on the management of Mauna Kea, Chair of Maunakea Management Board, and UH Mānoa faculty member. Camille Kalama, Attorney, Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation.

Attorney, Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation. Justice Robert Klein, Attorney, Klein Law Group, and Associate Justice, Hawai‘i Supreme Court, 1992-2000.

The discussion will cover the University of Hawai‘i’s historical management of Mauna Kea, the role that astronomy and Native Hawaiian communities have played in the past, and the current conflict over the development of Mauna Kea. Special focus will be on envisioning the future of Mauna Kea’s management.

WHEN: Friday, March 8, 2019. Doors open at 5 p.m., panel begins promptly at 6:15 p.m.

WHERE: UH-Mānoa Varsity Building, 1stFloor, Ka Waiwai, 1110 University Ave., Honolulu

Free and open to the public. Live music following the event.

Sponsored by Ka Huli Ao Center for Excellence in Native Hawaiian Law, Ka Waiwai, and Native Hawaiian Student Services.

For further information, contact: ahahuiohawaii73@gmail.com

