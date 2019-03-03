MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division has rescheduled restriping work on Māmalahoa Hwy. from Konawaena School Rd. to Onouli Rd. due to equipment failure and scheduling conflicts.

Work is scheduled between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. from Tuesday, March 4, 2019, and is expected to be completed by Friday, March 22, 2019, weather conditions permitting. No work will occur on March 6th and March 13th. Work is not expected on the weekends.

Alternating lane closures will be in effect and work will be done on one lane at a time. Travel in both directions will be provided. The closures are necessary to complete the work in a timely manner and for the safety of the workers and the traveling public.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution. Special off-duty police officers will be posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding. If there are any questions or concerns, please call 961-8341.

