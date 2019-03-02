MEDIA RELEASE
The Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission has postponed public hearings regarding Hawai‘i Electric Light’s request for general rate increases and revised rate schedules and rules.
Hearings will be held in Kona and Hilo on the following revised dates:
Kona
5 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019
West Hawai‘i Civic Center
County Council Chambers
74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway
Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Hilo
5 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019
Aupuni Center
101 Pauahi Street, Suite 1
Hilo, HI 96720
Hawai‘i Electric Light is seeking a 3.38 percent increase in revenues or $13.4 million over revenues at current effective rates. Any increase would likely not take effect until late 2019.
