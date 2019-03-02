MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission has postponed public hearings regarding Hawai‘i Electric Light’s request for general rate increases and revised rate schedules and rules.

Hearings will be held in Kona and Hilo on the following revised dates:

Kona

5 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019

West Hawai‘i Civic Center

County Council Chambers

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Hilo

5 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019

Aupuni Center

101 Pauahi Street, Suite 1

Hilo, HI 96720

Hawai‘i Electric Light is seeking a 3.38 percent increase in revenues or $13.4 million over revenues at current effective rates. Any increase would likely not take effect until late 2019.

