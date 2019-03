MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island Police are looking for Desmond Valentin of Hilo. He is described as 5’9″, 185lbs, black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen in Hilo but is known to frequent the South Point area of Kaʻu.

He is known to operate a 2005 red quad cab, Ford F-250 Truck with oversize tires and black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 935-3311.

