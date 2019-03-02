MEDIA RELEASE

Kamuela (HI) — Featuring local rock n’ roll band Lucky Tongue, Kahilu Theatre is opening up a dance floor in the extended Mainstage/Mike Luce Studio (MLS) as part of the “Dance Night at Kahilu” series on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 7 pm. Dance Night at Kahilu is a new format in which audience members are given the opportunity to move their bodies and dance with live entertainment, highlighting local bands across the island.

Last year Lucky Tongue set out to capture the idealist dreams of a famed era with their debut of a 60’s inspired rock journey, My Generation, which set them on a path that led them around the globe. Recently returned from their travels, Lucky Tongue remains one of the most frequently booked bands in town. Well known in local hotspots across the Island of Hawaii the core three members of Lucky Tongue also happen to be family members. Blaine Ward on bass and harmonica, with sons Dylan Ward on drums, and Blade Ward on guitar. Taking turns on who sings lead, the Ward gentlemen are often joined by the two Ward sisters, Gillian and Ireland, on percussion and vocals, as well as local legend Scotty Nelson on Keys.

Lucky Tongue always delivers an electrifying evening of rock n’ roll music and can guarantee a night of memorable songs and a driving passion that will keep your body moving. Doors will open for the MLS at 6:30 pm on Friday, April 5, 2019, with the performance starting at 7 pm. A cash bar will be available with beer, wine, and flavored sparkling water on offer. Seating is limited for this performance. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at kahilutheatre.org, (808) 885-6868 or at the Kahilu Theatre Box Office located at 67-1186 Lindsey Road, Kamuela HI, 97643.

