MEDIA RELEASE

Chess Club

Recurring, every Saturday, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019

9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Stop by to play chess with a friend. Chess sets are provided by Hilo Public Library.

The Japanese Art of Origami

Recurring, Saturdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 2019

10:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Join us for free origami crafts! Classes are free! Origami (Ori meaning “folding”, and kami meaning “paper” (kami changes to gami due to rendaku) is the art of paper folding, which is often associated with Japanese culture. In modern usage, the word “origami” is used as an inclusive term for all folding practices, regardless of their culture of origin.

Hawaiian Language Classes

1-4:30 p.m.

Thursdays, March 7, 14, 2019. *On 2 week break after March 14.*

FREE, easy Hawaiian language classes sponsored by the library! Designed for adults & seniors. Learn Hawaiian chants/oli, songs and prayers. Instructor Puakea Sun has 8 years of experience teaching Hawaiian at Kamana Senior Center. It is recommended that students have some experience with the Hawaiian language. Program size is limited. RSVP required. To register email: lesmeri.puakea@gmail.com

Beginner 2 Class: Thursdays, 1-2:30 p.m.

Intermediate Class: Thursdays, 3-4:30 p.m.

Hilo Public Library, Program Room

‘Ohana Lehua Bonsai Club

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 2019

Come to the library to view the Bonsai show or take a class. Show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The scheduled classes are as follows. Space is limited and sign-up is necessary. To register for classes, visit or call the Reference Desk at (808) 933-8890.

Beginner Class: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Plants will be provided.

Returning students: 1-2 p.m. You must bring your plant from home.

Astrology and Astronomy: Myth Meets Science

1-2 p.m.

Saturday, March 23, 2019

How did astrology become astronomy? Join us to find out more about the scientific basis of astrology. Includes a discussion of Dr. Percy Seymour’s book, Astrology: The Evidence of Science and Giorgio de Santillana’s Hamlet’s Mill.

All programs are subject to change. If you require an auxiliary aid or accommodation due to a disability, please contact the library at least 7 days before the program date. Please let us know if you no longer wish to receive emails from us. Mahalo for your continued support. We hope to see you soon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

