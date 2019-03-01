From Mayor Harry Kim

This proposed FY 2019-20 budget is $55,533,138 or 10.7 percent larger than the FY 2018-19 budget and includes two new funds, the General Excise Tax Fund, and the Short Term Vacation Rental Enforcement Fund. This budget reflects $26.1 million in additional salaries, wages, and employee benefit expenses. Fringe benefit increases were a result of higher retirement contributions, health benefits, and post-employment benefits, for both our current employees and our retirees. Increased salaries and wages are primarily a result of collective bargaining, but also include the addition of several necessary positions. The most significant increase in positions is for the Police department. Several positions were added for the Puna and Ka‘u districts help improve safety for our community and our offices. (read PDF document for more)

