MEDIA RELEASE

D&D Futon Furniture Label of recalled D&D Futon Furniture Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed. The recalled mattresses are gray and sold in 24, 32, 36, and 48 inches wide.

Name of product:

Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Beds

Hazard:

The mattress fails to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:

Repair

Recall date:

February 26, 2019

Units:

About 800

Consumer Contact:

D&D Futon Furniture toll-free at 877-416-5226 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PTMonday through Friday at recallgraychairs@yahoo.com or online at www.ddfutonfurniture.com and click on Recall for more information.

Description:

This recall involves the gray D&D Futon Furniture Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed which can be used as a chair or bed and were sold in 24, 32, 36, and 48 inches wide sizes. The sleeper chair is 6 inches high when configured as a mattress.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact D&D Futon Furniture to receive a free fitted liner to cover the mattress and bring it into compliance with the federal standard.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Amazon.com and Ebay.com from January 2018 through October 2018 for between $102 and $165.

Manufacturer(s):

D&D Futon Furniture, of South El Monte, Calif.

Distributor(s):

D&D Futon Furniture, of South El Monte, Calif.

Manufactured In:

US

Recall number:

19-072

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC’s free e-mail newsletters.

