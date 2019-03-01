MEDIA RELEASE
Name of product:
Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Beds
Hazard:
The mattress fails to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.
Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 26, 2019
Units:
About 800
Consumer Contact:
D&D Futon Furniture toll-free at 877-416-5226 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PTMonday through Friday at recallgraychairs@yahoo.com or online at www.ddfutonfurniture.com and click on Recall for more information.
Description:
This recall involves the gray D&D Futon Furniture Sleeper Chair Folding Foam Bed which can be used as a chair or bed and were sold in 24, 32, 36, and 48 inches wide sizes. The sleeper chair is 6 inches high when configured as a mattress.
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact D&D Futon Furniture to receive a free fitted liner to cover the mattress and bring it into compliance with the federal standard.
Incidents/Injuries:
None reported
Sold At:
Amazon.com and Ebay.com from January 2018 through October 2018 for between $102 and $165.
Manufacturer(s):
D&D Futon Furniture, of South El Monte, Calif.
Distributor(s):
D&D Futon Furniture, of South El Monte, Calif.
Manufactured In:
US
Recall number:
19-072
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
