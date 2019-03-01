The Civil Defense monthly test of the statewide outdoor siren warning system, coordinated with the test of the live audio broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is scheduled for Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11:45 a.m.

During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound a one-minute Attention Alert Signal (Steady Tone). A simultaneous test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System is conducted with the monthly siren sounding, in cooperation with Hawaii’s broadcast industry. There will be no exercise or drill accompanying the test.

The Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of Hawaii’s Statewide Alert & Warning System used to notify the public during emergencies.

If you hear this siren tone in circumstances other than a test, follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels. This may be in the form of a local radio, television station broadcast, or cellular Wireless Emergency Alert.

Wireless Emergency Alert delivers sound-and-text warnings to compatible mobile cellular phones. The Emergency Alert System & Wireless Emergency Alert’s notifications are managed by FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, the nation’s alert and warning infrastructure.

Oahu residents in areas surrounding Campbell Industrial Park may also hear a “whooping” tone following the siren test. These areas include portions of Kalaeloa, Makakilo, Nanakuli, Kapolei, and Ewa Beach. The “whooping” tone is a test of the Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) siren warning group that will be activated in the event of an actual HAZMAT incident requiring emergency notification of businesses, schools and residents within the vicinity of Campbell Industrial Park. Contact the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at (808) 723-8960 for more information on the HAZMAT warning group siren test.

Emergency management and disaster preparedness information is located at the front section of telephone directories in all counties. The public may contact emergency management and county civil defense agencies to report siren operation issues:

Hawaii County (808) 935-0031

Maui County (808) 270-7285

City and County of Honolulu (808) 723-8960

Kauai County (808) 241-1800

Big Island radio stations that carry EAS messages and Civil Defense messages

KPUA (Hilo) 620 AM

KKON (Kona) 790 AM

KHLO (Hilo) 850 AM

KHBC (Hilo) 1060 AM 92.7 FM

KMWB (Kona) 93.1 FM

KLUA (Kona) 93.9 FM

KWXX (Hilo) 94.7 FM

KPVS (Hilo) 95.9 FM

KNWB (Hilo) 97.1 FM

KKBG (Hilo) 97.9 FM

KAGB (Kona) 99.1 FM

KAPA (Hilo) 100.3 FM

KAOY (Kona) 101.5 FM

KBGX (Hilo and Kona) 105.3 FM

KLEO (Kona) 106.1 FM

KWYI (Waimea) 106.9 FM

KKOA (Hilo and Kona) 107.7 FM

FEMA launched America’s PrepareAthon! to increase disaster awareness and preparedness in the nation’s communities by providing preparedness guides and resources to help individuals and organizations practice what to do during a disaster. For more details on this national campaign, visit: ready.gov/prepare

For Hawaii information go to: ready.hawaii.gov

