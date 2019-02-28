

Thermal camera time-lapse movie at Mile Marker 14.5 on Pahoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130) February 21-28, 2019. Images courtesy HDOT



Time-lapse panorama of the Kīlauea Caldera Wide Angle from HVO Observation Tower. February 21-28, 2019. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

Kīlauea is not erupting. Rates of seismicity, deformation, and gas release have not changed significantly over the past week.

Two earthquakes with three or more felt reports occurred in Hawaiʻi during the past week: a magnitude-3.0 quake 7 km (4 mi) south of Leilani Estates at 8 km (5 mi) depth on Feb. 22 at 2:31 a.m. HST, and a magnitude-3.2 quake 17 km (11 mi) southeast of Volcano at 7 km (4 mi) depth on Feb. 21 at 11:32 a.m. HST.

Deformation signals are consistent with refilling of Kīlauea Volcano’s deep East Rift Zone (ERZ) magma reservoir. Sulfur dioxide emission rates on the ERZ and at Kīlauea’s summit remain low.

Hazardous conditions still exist at both the lower ERZ and summit of Kīlauea. Residents and visitors in the lower Puna District and Kīlauea summit areas on the Island of Hawaiʻi should stay informed and heed Hawai‘i County Civil Defense closures, warnings, and messages (www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…). HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea for any sign of increased activity.

The USGS Volcano Alert level for Mauna Loa remains at NORMAL.

