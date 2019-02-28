MEDIA RELEASE

KONA – Based on community concerns, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will begin work to remove the right-turn lane from Kawaihae Road headed mauka onto the southbound Queen Kaahumanu Highway Friday, March 1, 2019. Barriers will be placed to close the right-turn lane as the pavement markings are eliminated. Electronic message signs warning of the modified intersection will also be placed on approaches to the intersection.

The right-turn lane was added in November 2018 following a $1.5 million widening project that included a lengthened left-turn storage lane for westbound Kawaihae Road traffic and safety improvements to guardrails and the culvert. HDOT will modify the intersection as designs for a long-term solution for this intersection are pursued. The right-turn lane from Queen Kaahumanu Highway onto eastbound Kawaihae Road will remain.

“Given the community concerns and recent collisions in the area we are taking immediate action,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “We’ll head back to the drawing board to work on a long-term solution that improves both safety and operational efficiency from Kawaihae.”

HDOT crews will actively monitor the area as the right-turn lane is removed.

