MEDIA RELEASE

Police are looking for a Canadian man who was last seen February 26, 2019, in Waimea. Matthew Elliot of Alberta, Canada was last seen in Waimea operating a white Jeep Wrangler with a soft top. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Officer Lawrence Kobayashi of the South Hilo Patrol Division at 935-331.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

