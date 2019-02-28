MEDIA RELEASE

Rendering of the Air Service Hawaii’s FBO/hangar to open at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole on Hawaii Island. Image by Nicholson LLC Additional renderings of the Air Service Hawaii’s FBO/hangar provided by Nicholson LLC. Additional renderings of the Air Service Hawaii’s FBO/hangar provided by Nicholson LLC. Additional renderings of the Air Service Hawaii’s FBO/hangar provided by Nicholson LLC.

Premier aeronautical service company Air Service Hawaii announced this week that it will officially begin construction of a new Kona Airport facility this March. The project, led by local design/build firm Nicholson LLC, will include two custom-designed FBO terminals and adjoining airline hangar near the commuter terminals at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole.

The new facility features a high-end, full-service kitchen overseen by Internationally-renowned chef Moumen El Hajji of Pacific Inflight Catering. Other first-class amenities include a 4,900 sq. ft. lounge and dining area with WIFI access, restrooms, and showers. A neighboring 2,200 sq. ft. open-air terminal will accommodate passenger groups for KaiserAir and other large aircraft operators. Large green spaces and a dedicated “dog park,” skirt the facilities. Direct vehicle access will be provided to aircraft through an FBO controlled security gate along with specialty, concierge service for passengers and crew. Ample parking and 24/7 video surveillance of the area offer secure access to facilities. “We considered our clients’ needs at every step of the design process, which we know will provide the best arrival and departure experience possible,” says Air Service Hawaii President and CEO Shaen Tarter. “Our Kona clients are some of the most sophisticated travelers in the world, and we did our best to showcase our understanding of what they expect.”

According to Nicholson, the building design incorporates elements of the natural environment, in colors and textures mimicking that of the surrounding lava fields. The roofline of the main terminal echoes the silhouette of Hualalai, with columns of natural light illuminating the interior. Clean, minimalist furnishings present a tranquil setting, with sculptural artwork at each entrance to mark a path of transition.

