By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews answered a 5:44 a.m. alarm Thursday (Feb 28) to Cook Street in the Black Sand subdivision in Puna for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a 25-by-25 open-air storage structure with the contents, supports and surrounding brush engulfed in flames. Crews had the fire out at 6:09 a.m.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

