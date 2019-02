UPDATED (3 p.m. on 2/27/2019)

HCCD update: DPW reports the Waipio Valley Access Road, which was closed earlier today due to a landslide, is now open. Mahalo for our kokua.

—

This is a Civil Defense message.

This is a Road Closure Update for 9 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

The Department of Public Works reports Waipio Valley Access Road closed due to a landslide.

Crews are on scene clearing debris. Please avoid accessing Waipio Valley until further notice.

Mahalo,

Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency

