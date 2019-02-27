 

   

Categorized | News

Pāhala Recycling and Transfer Station public information meeting March 19, 2019

Posted on February 27, 2019. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i Department of Environmental Management Solid Waste Division would like to invite the Pāhala community and the users of the Pāhala Transfer Station to attend an informational meeting. At this meeting, the Solid Waste Division will be discussing the operating days and modifying the current schedule.

We welcome any input and participation from the community and users of this facility.

Please join us for this public informational meeting!

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Pāhala Community Center
96-1149 Kamani Street


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: