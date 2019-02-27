MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i Department of Environmental Management Solid Waste Division would like to invite the Pāhala community and the users of the Pāhala Transfer Station to attend an informational meeting. At this meeting, the Solid Waste Division will be discussing the operating days and modifying the current schedule.

We welcome any input and participation from the community and users of this facility.

Please join us for this public informational meeting!

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Pāhala Community Center

96-1149 Kamani Street

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

