MEDIA RELEASE

Author Event 1 p.m., March 2, 2019 at Basically Books

Set in modern Hawaii, the Niuhi Shark Saga is a young adult magic realism trilogy appropriate for grades 5 and up. It tells the story of Alexander Kaonakai Westin – Zader to his friends – and his ‘ohana. In a world where Pacific myths and legends come to life, fans of Disney’s Moana and Lilo & Stitch, The Karate Kid, and the Percy Jackson series will love The Niuhi Shark Saga trilogy. Told in standard American English, but sprinkled with Hawaiian Pidgin English and Hawaiian in the dialogue, the series paints a vibrant picture of island life where legend and tradition are as much a part of life as eating and drinking.

Lehua Parker is the award-winning author of the MG/YA Pacific literature magic realism series, The Niuhi Shark Saga: One Boy, No Water; One Shark, No Swim; and One Truth, No Lie.

Originally from Hawaii and a graduate of The Kamehameha Schools, Lehua is an author, book doctor, public speaker, and business consultant. Trained in literary criticism and an advocate of indigenous cultural narratives, Lehua is a frequent speaker at conferences and symposiums.

Now living in exile on the mainland with her husband, two children, and assorted dogs, cats, horses, and chickens, during snowy winters she dreams about the beach.

Come to Basically Books at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, to talk story with her about her books.

