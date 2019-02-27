This is a Civil Defense message.

This is a High Surf Advisory for 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of Hawaii Island.

A High Surf Advisory means there is a threat to life and property from surf.

Due to the High Surf Advisory for east facing shores, the following are in effect:

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. If in doubt, get out. There are no beach park closures at this time.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

