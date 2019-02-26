MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, Hawai‘i –Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues its tradition of sharing Hawaiian culture, After Dark in the Park talks, stewardship programs and opportunities to explore the Kahuku Unit during March 2019.

Visitors are encouraged to check the park’s online calendar of events, and look for program flyers posted after 9:30 a.m. on the bulletin board at Kīlauea Visitor Center:

www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit…. Park programs are free, but entrance fees apply. Some programs are co-sponsored by Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. Mark your calendar for these upcoming events:

Stewardship of Kīpukapuaulu. Help remove troublesome plants at Kīpukapuaulu, home to diverse native forest and understory plants. Bring clippers or pruners, sturdy gloves, a hat, and water. Wear closed-toe shoes and clothing that you don’t mind getting permanently stained from morning glory sap. Be prepared for cool and wet or hot and sunny weather. New volunteer? Contact Marilyn Nicholson for more info: nickem@hawaii.rr.com.

When: Every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. (March. 7, 14, 21 & 28)

Where: Meet at the Kīpukapuaulu parking lot, Mauna Loa Road, off Highway 11 in the park.

Stewardship at the Summit. Volunteer to help remove invasive, non-native plant species that prevent native plants from growing in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, a World Heritage Site. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, raingear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. Under 18? Parental or guardian accompaniment or written consent is required. Visit the park website for additional planning details: www.nps.gov/havo/planyourvisit….

When: March 2, 9, 16, 22 & 29. Meet at 8:45 a.m.

Where: Meet project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center on any of the above dates.

A Walk into the Past with Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar. Walk back to 1912, and meet the founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar, at the edge of Kīlauea Volcano. Dressed in period costume, Ka‘ū actor-director Dick Hershberger brings the renowned geologist to life. Dr. Jaggar will take you on a tour of his tiny lab located below the Volcano House to see original seismograph equipment and other early instruments. You’ll learn what motivated Dr. Jaggar to dedicate his life to the study of Hawaiian volcanoes, and how his work helps save lives today. Space is limited; pick up your free ticket at the Kīlauea Visitor Center’s front desk the day of the program. Program includes climbing stairs and entering a confined space. Supported by the Kīlauea Drama Entertainment Network (KDEN). Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: March 5, 12, 19, & 26 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Each performance is about an hour.

Where: Meet at Kīlauea Visitor Center

Explore Kahuku. The Kahuku Unit is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free! Take a self-guided hike, or join rangers on Sundays in March for a two-hour guided trek at 9:30 a.m. (The trail will vary depending on visitor interest). Enter the Kahuku Unit of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on the mauka (inland) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5. Kahuku is located in Ka‘ū, and is about a 50-minute drive south of the park’s main entrance. Sturdy footwear, water, raingear, sun protection and a snack are recommended for all hikes.

Pahu Manamana o ‘Umi Ancestral Brilliance. Join Pualani Kanahele of the Edith Kanaka‘ole Foundation as she takes us on a virtual visit to Pahu Manamana o ‘Umi, a stellar instrument positioned 7,752 feet up on the southwest slope of Mauna Loa, and protected within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. The ancient structure is a remarkable example of the brilliance of Hawaiian archaeo-astronomy, and how the ancestors made sense of these archaic instruments to align themselves with the moving planets, the rising and setting of stars and even the making of islands. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Tues., March 12 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Lomilomi Demonstration. Join Michelle Wall-O’Connor as she demonstrates the spiritual components of lomilomi, a style of massage that incorporates the Hawaiian concept of aloha to promote personal harmony. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Wed., March 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

Exploring the Unknown Depths. Have you ever wondered what lives 2,000 meters below the ocean surface? Justin Umholtz, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation education associate for Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, shares his experiences aboard the Exploration Vessel Nautilus, mapping and diving (via a remotely operated underwater vehicle, or ROV) unexplored seamounts. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Tues., March 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

‘Ohe Kāpala Workshop. Learn to create beautiful designs from traditional patterns using ‘ohe kāpala (bamboo stamps). Originally used to decorate clothing with symbolic meaning, we now use ‘ohe kāpala designs to tell stories on a variety of modern materials. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free (park entrance fees apply).

When: Wed., March 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

