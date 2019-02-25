Name of product:
Shearwater yellow diving pressure transmitters
Hazard:
The transmitters can fail to signal the tank pressure due to interference while using two transmitters in the same dive. This poses a drowning hazard to divers.
Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
February 21, 2019
Units:
About 900 (in addition, about 65 were sold in Canada)
Consumer Contact:
Shearwater Research toll free at 888-875-9745 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@shearwater.com or online at www.shearwater.com and click on Community for more information.
Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves Shearwater yellow pressure diving transmitters. The transmitters provide a tank pressure reading for scuba divers. The transmitter is yellow, with a cylindrical shape and measures 3 inches in length. “FCC ID: MH8A” is printed on the end of the transmitter. Part number 13009 or 13009-01 is printed on the cardboard packaging along with an 8 digit serial number starting in FK or BM etched on the side.
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled transmitters and contact the firm to arrange a free repair or exchange of the transmitter.
Incidents/Injuries:
The firm has received one report of loss of communication using the transmitter during a dive.
Sold At:
Dive Right In Scuba and Online Scuba stores nationwide and online at www.divegearexpress.com and www.shearwater.com from June 2017 through November 2018 for about $350.
Manufacturer(s):
Pelagic Pressure Systems, of San Leandro, Calif.
Distributor(s):
Shearwater Research Inc., of Richmond, B.C. Canada
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
19-070
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
Report an incident involving this product
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC’s free e-mail newsletters.
Leave a Reply