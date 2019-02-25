Name of product:

Shearwater yellow diving pressure transmitters

Hazard:

The transmitters can fail to signal the tank pressure due to interference while using two transmitters in the same dive. This poses a drowning hazard to divers.

Remedy:

Repair

Recall date:

February 21, 2019

Units:

About 900 (in addition, about 65 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:

Shearwater Research toll free at 888-875-9745 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@shearwater.com or online at www.shearwater.com and click on Community for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Shearwater yellow pressure diving transmitters. The transmitters provide a tank pressure reading for scuba divers. The transmitter is yellow, with a cylindrical shape and measures 3 inches in length. “FCC ID: MH8A” is printed on the end of the transmitter. Part number 13009 or 13009-01 is printed on the cardboard packaging along with an 8 digit serial number starting in FK or BM etched on the side.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled transmitters and contact the firm to arrange a free repair or exchange of the transmitter.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of loss of communication using the transmitter during a dive.

Sold At:

Dive Right In Scuba and Online Scuba stores nationwide and online at www.divegearexpress.com and www.shearwater.com from June 2017 through November 2018 for about $350.

Manufacturer(s):

Pelagic Pressure Systems, of San Leandro, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Shearwater Research Inc., of Richmond, B.C. Canada

Manufactured In:

United States

Recall number:

19-070

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Report an incident involving this product

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC’s free e-mail newsletters.

