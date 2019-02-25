MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of February 18, 2019, through February 25, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested thirty, (30), motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 181 DUI arrests compared with 160 during the same period last year, an increase of 13.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 9 40 Puna 7 38 Kaʻū 0 4 Kona 14 75 South Kohala 0 22 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 30 181

There have been 137 major accidents so far this year compared with 188 during the same period last year, a decrease of 27.1 percent.

To date, there were 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities, compared with 3 fatal crashes, resulting in 4 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 33.3 percent for fatal crashes and 50 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

