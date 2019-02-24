By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 6:11 p.m. alarm Saturday (Feb 23) for a river rescue in Waimea near a spot called the Cowboy Pond, also known as ‘The Place’ located mauka of Anna’s Pond.

Four men, aged 18-22-years-old, were reported to be trapped due to a fast-moving river in heavy rain and flash flooding conditions. The men were unable to escape due to dangerous conditions and nightfall. When rescue crews arrived two of the men had gotten to safety, a third man was assisted to safety by crews. The fourth man was found on the Kawaihae side of the river and required a technical rescue.

The men did not require or request medical treatment after the incident. Rescue crews were back at their stations at 11:43 p.m.

The land where the rescues occurred is owned by Anna’s Ranch and Parker Ranch.

