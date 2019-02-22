MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating a fatal structure fire that occurred in Ka’ū on Thursday morning, (February 21).

Police and fire units were dispatched to the scene at 9:39 a.m. for a reported structure fire at a home on Kailua Boulevard in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates. Responding units found a residence fully engulfed in flames. After firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was discovered in the remnants of the dwelling.

The identity of the victim and the cause of the fire are still under investigation. This is currently classified as a fire and an unattended death investigation being conducted by the Area II Criminal Investigation Section.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Pernell Hanoa at (808) 326-4646 ext. 281 or at pernell.hanoa@hawaiicounty.gov.

