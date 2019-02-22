MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) PUNA (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 29 on Saturday, Feb. 23, and Sunday, Feb. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 8 and 10 on Saturday, Feb. 23, through Friday, March 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road paving work.

2) SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11.1 in Pepeekeo on Saturday, Feb. 23, through Friday, March 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road repairs.

