Time-lapse panorama of the Kīlauea Caldera Wide Angle from HVO Observation Tower. February 14-21, 2019. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Thermal camera time-lapse movie at Mile Marker 14.5 on Pahoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130) February 14-21, 2019. Images courtesy HDOT
(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)
Kīlauea is not erupting. Rates of seismicity, deformation, and gas release have not changed significantly over the past week.
Three earthquakes with three or more felt reports occurred in Hawaiʻi during the past week: a magnitude-1.6 quake 4 km (2 mi) southwest of Volcano at 3:02 a.m. HST on Feb. 17; a magnitude-3.0 quake 10 km (6 mi) south of Kapaʻau at 12 km (7 mi) depth on Feb. 17 at 12:04 a.m. HST; and a magnitude-3.3 quake 13 km (8 mi) east of Honokaʻa at 6 km (4 mi) depth on Feb.13 at 4:42 p.m. HST.
Deformation signals are consistent with refilling of Kīlauea Volcano’s deep East Rift Zone (ERZ). Sulfur dioxide emission rates in the lower ERZ have been below detection limits since early September 2018. Sulfur dioxide emissions at Kīlauea’s summit and middle ERZ remain low, with rates steady over the past several weeks.
Hazardous conditions still exist at both the lower ERZ and summit of Kīlauea. Residents and visitors in the lower Puna District and Kīlauea summit areas on the Island of Hawaiʻi should stay informed and heed Hawai‘i County Civil Defense closures, warnings, and messages (www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…). HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea for any sign of increased activity.
The USGS Volcano Alert level for Mauna Loa remains at NORMAL.
Please visit HVO’s website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea and Mauna Loa updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquake info, and more. Call 808-967-8862 for weekly Kīlauea updates. Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.
