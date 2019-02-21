

Time-lapse panorama of the Kīlauea Caldera Wide Angle from HVO Observation Tower. February 14-21, 2019. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Thermal camera time-lapse movie at Mile Marker 14.5 on Pahoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130) February 14-21, 2019. Images courtesy HDOT

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

Kīlauea has been relatively quiet since September 2018. However, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists continue to monitor the volcano for any signs of change and to learn as much as they can from the dramatic events of this past summer. Here, HVO scientists scout possible locations for a webcam to provide additional views into the enlarged crater within Kīlauea’s summit caldera. USGS photo by M. Zoeller. Photo taken Tuesday, February 19, 2019 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey To better understand the dynamics of Kīlauea’s 2018 lower East Rift Zone lava flow, an HVO geologist recently collected samples from the fissure 8 channel for laboratory analyses. USGS photo by M. Zoeller. Photo taken Tuesday, February 19, 2019 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey An HVO scientist levels a tripod over a benchmark during a routine campaign GPS survey on Kīlauea’s lower East Rift Zone. USGS photo by L. DeSmither. Photo taken Tuesday, February 19, 2019 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Global Positioning System (GPS) is used to track deformation (ground surface changes) on Hawaiian volcanoes. Here, an HVO geophysicist completes the final setup on a GPS instrument on Kīlauea so that it can begin collecting data on the volcano’s lower East Rift Zone. USGS photo by L. DeSmither. Photo taken Tuesday, February 19, 2019 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

Kīlauea is not erupting. Rates of seismicity, deformation, and gas release have not changed significantly over the past week.

Three earthquakes with three or more felt reports occurred in Hawaiʻi during the past week: a magnitude-1.6 quake 4 km (2 mi) southwest of Volcano at 3:02 a.m. HST on Feb. 17; a magnitude-3.0 quake 10 km (6 mi) south of Kapaʻau at 12 km (7 mi) depth on Feb. 17 at 12:04 a.m. HST; and a magnitude-3.3 quake 13 km (8 mi) east of Honokaʻa at 6 km (4 mi) depth on Feb.13 at 4:42 p.m. HST.

Deformation signals are consistent with refilling of Kīlauea Volcano’s deep East Rift Zone (ERZ). Sulfur dioxide emission rates in the lower ERZ have been below detection limits since early September 2018. Sulfur dioxide emissions at Kīlauea’s summit and middle ERZ remain low, with rates steady over the past several weeks.

Hazardous conditions still exist at both the lower ERZ and summit of Kīlauea. Residents and visitors in the lower Puna District and Kīlauea summit areas on the Island of Hawaiʻi should stay informed and heed Hawai‘i County Civil Defense closures, warnings, and messages (www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…). HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea for any sign of increased activity.

The USGS Volcano Alert level for Mauna Loa remains at NORMAL.

Please visit HVO’s website (volcanoes.usgs.gov/hvo) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea and Mauna Loa updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquake info, and more. Call 808-967-8862 for weekly Kīlauea updates. Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.

