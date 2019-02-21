WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration announced today the expansion of its TSA Pre✓® expedited screening program to nine additional domestic and international carriers. The new partnering airlines are Air India, Asiana Airlines, China Airlines, Eastern Airlines, Elite Airways, EVA Airways, Japan Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, and Volaris. Today’s announcement brings the number of airlines participating in TSA Pre✓® to 65 domestic and international carriers.

“I am pleased to welcome these new partners to the TSA Pre✓® program,” said Administrator David Pekoske. “By continuing to expand TSA Pre✓®, and engaging more and more with our international partners, we are increasing the overall effectiveness of the security we provide, raising the baseline of global aviation security, and improving the passenger experience.”

TSA Pre✓® is an expedited screening program that enables low-risk travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience at more than 200 U.S. airports. For TSA Pre✓® travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts or light jackets. To date in 2019, nearly 94 percent of passengers in TSA Pre✓® lanes waited less than five minutes.

TSA Pre✓® is available when departing from a U.S. airport to a foreign country, and for domestic, connecting flights after returning to the U.S. Travelers who are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents of the U.S. can apply for TSA Pre✓® for a cost of $85 for five years, which is $17 per year, through the TSA Pre✓® application program. Once approved, travelers will receive a “Known Traveler Number” to input when making an airline reservation and will have the opportunity to utilize TSA Pre✓® lanes at select security checkpoints when traveling on any of the 65 participating airlines.

Other passengers who are eligible for TSA Pre✓®include members of the three U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Trusted Traveler programs,Global Entry, NEXUS and SENTRI. TSA Pre✓® is also available for U.S. Armed Forces service members, including those serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, Reserves and National Guard. To find the program that best suits your travel needs, use the Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler comparison tool.

Passengers should check for the TSA Pre✓® indicator (such as TSAPRECHK, TSA PRE, or TSA Pre✓®) on their boarding pass to know if they are eligible for TSA Pre✓® on their flight.

TSA Pre✓® members who have enjoyed expedited screening since 2013 are now eligible to renew their membership. To keep enjoying TSA Pre✓® benefits, individuals may renew up to six months before the membership expiration date. For most members, renewal is easy and may be completed online.

TSA continues to incorporate unpredictable security measures, both seen and unseen, throughout the airport. All travelers will be screened, and no individual will be guaranteed expedited screening.

For more information, read the frequently asked questions about TSA Pre✓®.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

