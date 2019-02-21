MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawai‘i—US Air Force F-22 Raptor jets will be training above PTA on February 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The aircraft (4) will be at a high altitude and may be heard or even sighted above Pohakuloa Training Area of the nearby vicinity. No live ordinance is being used.

The planned mammal hunt for this weekend 23-24 February has been canceled. Any questions please contact Brian Leo, PTA Game Manager at 808-333-4847.

Additionally this weekend, PTA will be taking part in the Engineer Bash at the Thelma Parker Community Library in Waimea on February 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and showcasing some of the sustainability efforts ongoing at the base including 11KW solar trailer, food recycling and more.

As a reminder, PTA is having “Experience PTA Day” on April 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is an open house type event with many displays, demonstrations, and other fun attractions offered for young kids to grown adults. This is a free event and put on to inform and educate the community about PTA and enjoy talking with the troops or just looking at neat pieces of equipment, or even looking inside of the Quonset huts.

Any parties/groups interested in attending or presenting at Experience PTA Day can contact Mike Donnelly PTA Public Affairs Officer, either by calling (808) 969-2411 (Office) or emailing michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mi….

