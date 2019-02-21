MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island Police are investigating a threat made on a social media post towards one of the island schools. In addition to the Big Island School threat, other threats were made toward some Oahu Schools. Police investigating the matter do not find any legitimate threat at this time however, the safety of our island students is paramount to the Hawaii Police Department.

As a precautionary measure police personnel will be deployed at the various schools in an effort to keep our “keiki” safe.

Police encourage the public to notify them regarding any suspicious activity or threats made toward any school. Reports can be made to the police non-emergency number at 935-3311 Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 or in an emergency to 911.

