Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation has extended its deadline seeking applicants for temporary summer jobs working with keiki who attend its 2019 Summer Fun Program.

Applicants must possess a current First Aid certification, submit a completed Summer Fun application, and be available to work June 4 through July 19, 2019. Summer Fun starts June 12, 2019, following a mandatory four-day training period for all temporary employees.

Summer Fun applications are available online at www.hawaiicounty.gov/pr-recrea… , the Recreation Division Office at 799 Pi‘ilani Street in Hilo, and various County gymnasiums located around the island.

Completed applications must be filed with the Recreation Division or postmarked by Friday, March 15, 2019.

For more information about the Department of Parks and Recreation’s 2019 Summer Fun Program job opportunities, please contact the Recreation Division at 961-8740.

