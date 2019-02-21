By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 7:05 a.m. alarm Thursday (Feb 21) to 48-5101 Honokaa-Waipio Road (Route 240) for a helicopter crash near Waipio Valley.

According to fire dispatch, the helicopter experienced engine failure and crashed about 200 yards south of Honokaa-Waipio Road (Route 240) in an open field. Firefighters found the 39-year-old pilot at the scene walking around the site after he had gotten out of the aircraft on his own. The man was treated and transported to North Hawaii Community Hospital via a medic unit in serious condition.

There were no other injuries reported and there were no disruptions to traffic. The National Transportation Service Board (NTSB) will be investigating the crash.

