 

   

Categorized | Education, Entertainment

Creative Lab Hawaii to hold info session in Hilo Tuesday (March 5)

Posted on February 21, 2019. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Join us to learn about Creative Lab Hawaii’s programs coming in 2019.
The event is open to all creative entrepreneurs in the field of screenwriting (television, motion pictures, web, animation), producers (television, motion pictures, web, animation, and games), music and fashion located in Hawaii, the mainland, and the world.

Time: 5-6 p.m.
Date: March 5, 2019
Place:
Palace Theater
38 Haili Street
Hilo, HI 96720

Website:
hilopalace.com/

Cost: Free

Registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/creative-…

Creative Lab Hawaii
Email: creativelab808@gmail.com
Website: creativelab.hawaii.gov/


