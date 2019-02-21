MEDIA RELEASE

Join us to learn about Creative Lab Hawaii’s programs coming in 2019.

The event is open to all creative entrepreneurs in the field of screenwriting (television, motion pictures, web, animation), producers (television, motion pictures, web, animation, and games), music and fashion located in Hawaii, the mainland, and the world.

Time: 5-6 p.m.

Date: March 5, 2019

Place:

Palace Theater

38 Haili Street

Hilo, HI 96720

Website:

hilopalace.com/

Cost: Free

Registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/creative-…

Creative Lab Hawaii

Email: creativelab808@gmail.com

Website: creativelab.hawaii.gov/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

