MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i Mayor’s Office is alerting the public to a scam involving solicitations of money to win bogus sweepstakes, with the scammers purporting to be County officials or having the endorsement of the County.

The County of Hawai‘i does not solicit money, and the public should beware of scammers posing as County officials offering sweepstakes winnings.

If you receive a sweepstakes solicitation letter or telephone call purporting to be from the Mayor’s Office or another County Department, please disregard the solicitation and notify the Hawai‘i Police Department immediately.

To report suspected scams, please call the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311.

